David’s Evening Forecast - The snow has moved out with colder air settling in behind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy snow tapered off in the Omaha Metro during the early afternoon hours, as the winter storm continues to push east. Spots around the Metro picked up an average of 5 to 7 inches of snowfall, with localized heavier amounts to the south and east. For example, an emergency manager in Red Oak reported 8 inches of snow around 2:45 PM, with more snow still falling!

With dry air continuing to punch in from the west, some lingering freezing drizzle or a few flurries can’t be ruled out through this evening. Areas south of Lincoln, Nebraska City, and Shenandoah were impacted by the wintry mix the greatest, as sleet and freezing rain fell through the afternoon.

Conditions will be much quieter on the radar tonight, with clouds gradually decreasing into Wednesday morning. We’ll likely have a midnight high near 30 degrees Wednesday, with temperatures just rebounding into the mid to possibly upper-20s by the afternoon hours.

Due to the fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will plummet into the single digits Wednesday night.

Similar weather is expected Thursday, before our next chance for snow arrives Friday. A low pressure system will be zipping through the region from the south, possibly clipping our southeastern counties. Those in northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa, and far southeast Nebraska have the best chance of picking up additional snow from this system. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

It’ll take until next week to really put a dent in melting this snowfall, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper-30s.

