A new ‘Vets Get Pets’ license plates in Nebraska raise funds for Veteran pet adoptions

Image of the Vets Get Pets license plate design.
Image of the Vets Get Pets license plate design.((PHOTO: The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs))
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) launched a new special license plate design that will help pay animal adoption fees for veterans.

The “Vets Get Pets” design will be available for drivers starting Jan. 1st. 2021.

It cost of the plates is five dollars for the usual license plate with letters and numbers.

“Our agency is very excited about the ‘Vets Get Pets’ program and the opportunity to provide a new service for our state’s veterans,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “As an adopted pet owner myself, I can speak to the joy animals bring to our lives, and multiple studies have illustrated the value of animal companions, particularly in dealing with PTSD. This will be a great service for our veterans and an opportunity for our citizens to support them.”

For custom plates, it will cost $40.

Officials say the proceeds from the plates will be used to fund an adoption fee reimbursement program for veterans.

The program will launch on July 1st, 2021.

Drivers can buy the specialty plates at dmv.nebraska.gov.

