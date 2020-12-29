A Lincoln man dies after ejecting from car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man from a car crash on Monday.

Officers say on Dec. 28th, deputies went to County Road 24, for a one-car crash.

County Road 24 is about one and a half miles north of Fremont.

In the investigation, it showed a Ford F150 pickup truck was going south on County Road 24.

The driver, Ryan J. Vance, 39, lost control of the truck.

They say, the truck went into a ditch and rolled, hitting an irrigation pivot.

Vance ejected from the car as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Vance was the only person in the truck and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

