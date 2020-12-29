7 NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has reported that 7 new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases are at the following locations: Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (5), Nebraska State Penitentiary (1), and the Staff Training Academy (1).

All members are self-isolating at home and anyone who may have come in close contact with them has been notified, according to the release.

This brings the total number of staff members infected at NDCS to 461.

