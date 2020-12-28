Advertisement

UNMC doctor describes difference between three vaccines on the market

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A third coronavirus vaccination is making its way to the market, now in the final stages of approval.

The newest vaccine in the market is Astro Zeneca, it’s been developed in the UK and could be approved for use there in just a week

UNMC doctors say this COVID vaccination will be slightly different from the first two we’ve seen come on the market

Both Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA to provide immunity which is fairly new technology. Astro Zeneca uses a more common method. It is an adenovirus vector vaccine.

While very similar to an MRNA it varies slightly. The Astro Zeneca vaccine will deliver the COVID spike proteins alongside an adenovirus, a harmful dose of a common illness, which causes your immune system to kick into overdrive and produce antibodies.

“Kind of a Trojan horse almost a way to get your body to make the vaccine,” said Dr. James Lawler, UNMC Director of Global Center for Health and Security.

The RNA based vaccines have incredibly high chances of immunity, around 95%. Early results from Astro Zeneca trials say their shots will be about 70% effective.

“Right now we don’t know which vaccines will be longer-lasting which will be more effective right now the data we have from all these vaccines appears to be very effective,” said Lawler.

Dr. Lawler says it’ll probably take about six months to figure out which vaccine provides the longest-lasting results.

Adenovirus science is a little more studied. It has been used in things like flu vaccines and tuberculosis vaccines.

Dr. Lawler says there probably won’t be much of a choice which vaccine you get once there are multiple kinds on the market.

“At this point, I would not necessarily discriminate against between any of the vaccines in terms of which ones I would choose to get,” said Lawler.

Like Pfizer and Moderna, Astro Zeneca would also require two shots to be effective.

