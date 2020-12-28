Advertisement

Stoll not returning to Huskers, declares for NFL draft

Senior tight end Jack Stoll lines up against Minnesota after his first catch of the day in a...
Senior tight end Jack Stoll lines up against Minnesota after his first catch of the day in a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, 12/12/20.(Rex smith/FS1)
By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jack Stoll is not returning to Lincoln for a sixth year.

The senior tight end announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NFL Draft via his Twitter page Monday afternoon.

Stoll had an injury riddled final season with the Huskers.

He made his 25th straight start in game number one against Ohio State, but he was injured during the game and only played in six more games the remainder of the year.

Before that, Stoll had a productive career. He played in every single game his first season on the field after a redshirt year, and then started every single game as a sophomore and as a junior.

