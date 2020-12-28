Ronsiek is named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Ronsiek earned the honor after her performance last Tuesday against DePaul where she delivered career-highs of 28 points and 10 rebounds, both also season-highs for all BIG EAST first-year players.

She finished the game going 13 of 15 from the field and hitting two out of three from beyond the arc.

The Creighton women’s basketball team returns to the court on Sunday, January 3 when they travel to Ohio to take on Xavier.

