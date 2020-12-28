Overflowing recycling drop-offs concern Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More and more of us are recycling according to a spokesman with Omaha’s recycling program.

We can see that just by looking at the drop off sites.

Linda Forbes is a regular at the City’s drop off location near 103rd and I streets.

“They just literally appeared to just dump the stuff and that’s just...that was uncalled for,” said Forbes.

Linda was appalled at what she saw.

“It was clear out...I mean feet from the trash containers,” said Forbes.

Clearing out these bins isn’t just the city’s responsibility. First Star Recycling has some bins here, they are allowing the city to use this as a drop off site even with the new trash contract.

First Star only takes cardboard and their bins were being emptied out Monday morning.

The other bins are the responsibility of FCC Environmental Services, the city’s contractor.

The city was notified about the problem and the mess was cleaned up...but for how long?

Dozens of carloads of recyclables came through while we were here, and the bins quickly refilled.

We asked Brittany Schultz what she would do if they were full.

“I would be mad, but I wouldn’t dump it on the ground. I mean I think that’s just a little far,” said Shultz.

Brittany says that not only defeats the purpose of recycling, but someone has to clean it up.

Alice Major is also a long-time visitor here and if she finds the bins are full...

“oh, we just take it back home with us but usually they’re not so full that if you’re a little cautious and you push the stuff in, you can still get it in the corners and stuff but if they’re full you don’t let it go onto the ground you take it back home with you and you come back another day,” said Major.

The City Director of Environmental Services Jim Theiler says if bins at any of the city’s drop-off locations are full; call the city and they’ll quickly get the bins cleaned out.

He says if the demand warrants it and if there is enough room the city will add bins to any location.

Linda Forbes is encouraged by the willingness to recycle.

Jim Theiler says much of the demand is due to the holidays. There are plans to eventually add another drop-off site in the midtown area due to the demand for more sites.

