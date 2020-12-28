Advertisement

OPD warns of illegal gun use, firework ordinance before New Year’s Eve

(WJHG/WECP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents that using gunfire to reign in the New Year is illegal within the city and can sadly, often have tragic results.

Celebratory gunfire remains a problem in many cities, according to the release. The Omaha Police Department and the city of Omaha have a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal gun use.

Discharging a firearm within the city limits is illegal and potentially deadly. Violators will be arrested, according to the release.

They are also reminding citizens, that fireworks may only be discharged from 5 p.m. on December 31st until 1 a.m. on January 1st. You must be 16-years-old to possess fireworks or be under the direct supervision of an adult if you are between 12 and 15-years-old.

