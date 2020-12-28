Nebraska, Iowa begin vaccinating long-term care residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vaccinations began Monday in Nebraska and Iowa for long-term care residents and staff.

Community Pharmacy in Gretna began distributing vaccines to 130 long-term care facilities in Nebraska and Iowa.

One of the first places to start vaccinating residents, the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. 54 residents received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this morning. Including Denny and Sherry Smith.

Two of the millions in long-term care across the country who have been isolated since March.

Nurse Melissa Reed, Assisted Living Coordinator at Nebraska Masonic Home said, “It’s been a difficult and long road. We are so proud to get the residents the vaccine. We want them to be able to see their family and hold their family.”

“It’s not just the closeness you want. It’s just not that -- because you want to live your life,” said Denny.

Before the pandemic, the Smith’s had planned to celebrate Christmas in Lincoln with family.

Instead, his family came to Plattsmouth and camped out in single digit temperatures.

One-part tailgate -- four parts compassion.

“They brought their blankets. My son said it’s can’t be Christmas if we don’t see nana and papa,” said Sherry.

Both Sherry and Denny say they had no problems with the vaccination -- just like a flu shot.

They’re scheduled for the second dose on January 18th and are hopeful this will be the first step to being able to hug family again.

80 staff members at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth also received vaccinations today.

We’re told there was one person who declined -- because they have issues with allergic reactions.

