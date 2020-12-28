Advertisement

Monday Dec. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 253 new cases, 6 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Most testing sites were closed on Christmas Day.

A seven-day average of the total number of cases reported this week is now 273.

Six new deaths were reported. Four men ranging in age from their 50s to 80s have passed away as well as two women over the age of 75. There have been 466 total deaths in the county.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,556.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 26.7%, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests. That rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69% occupancy, with 468 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available.

A total of 30,859 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

