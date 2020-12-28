Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and chilly Monday ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was definitely the better day of the weekend, with more sunshine, lighter winds, and highs around 40°. Clouds were tough to shake Sunday, with periods of light wintry mix moving through. Thankfully, temperatures warmed into the mid to upper-30s for most of us, keeping impacts to the roads short-lived. Winds kicked up Sunday afternoon and evening, but will back off through the overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy skies eventually break up overnight, with lows dropping into the teens. We’ll see more sunshine Monday with highs warming into the upper-20s and lower-30s. If you have errands to run or traveling to do, Monday would be a great day for it!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Clouds increase again Monday evening, with the chance for snow moving in after midnight. A winter storm will impact our weather through the majority of the day Tuesday, and will cause travel concerns through at least Wednesday morning.

Precipitation, beginning as snow, looks to lift north into the WOWT viewing area around or after midnight Monday night. As this system continues to lift and more warm air is pumped in, the snow could transition into more of a wintry mix – especially along and south of I-80 – throughout the day Tuesday. Finally, with cold air wrapping around, light snow will round out the event Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning. You can track more on Tuesday’s First Alert Day here.

Tuesday, December 29th is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

New Year’s Eve will be chilly, with lows in the single digits and highs in the lower-20s. A low pressure system could clip our far northeastern counties midday Friday. Otherwise, the rest of the 10-day forecast is looking much quieter with temperatures gradually increasing.

