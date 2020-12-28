LPD investigating Christmas Day shooting at mobile home park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened on Christmas Day.

LPD said two men forced their way inside a home at the Heritage Oaks Mobile Home Park around 12:37 a.m. on Christmas.

According to investigators, the men started yelling and firing a gun inside the home. The homeowner and two dogs were hit with bullets.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and according to police, the dogs are okay.

Investigators collected forensic evidence and are working to learn the motive for the crime.

