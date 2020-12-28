Advertisement

LPD investigating Christmas Day shooting at mobile home park

LPD investigating shooting on Christmas Day.
LPD investigating shooting on Christmas Day.(Stationn)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened on Christmas Day.

LPD said two men forced their way inside a home at the Heritage Oaks Mobile Home Park around 12:37 a.m. on Christmas.

According to investigators, the men started yelling and firing a gun inside the home. The homeowner and two dogs were hit with bullets.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and according to police, the dogs are okay.

Investigators collected forensic evidence and are working to learn the motive for the crime.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watches and Warnings
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
‘It’s not right’: Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged

Latest News

OPD warns of illegal gun use, firework ordinance before New Year’s Eve
Source: KALB
Great Plains Black History Museum sees benefits from making Kwanzaa celebration virtual
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Monday Dec. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 253 new cases, 6 deaths
Nebraska man found dead after his vehicle drives off I-480