Great Plains Black History Museum sees benefits from making Kwanzaa celebration virtual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although the pandemic is impacting how the Great Plains Black History Museum is celebrating Kwanzaa this year, the Executive Director says celebrating virtually has some unexpected benefits.

“The last two years, previous years, we would get together in person at the museum.”

Normally, a small group would gather at The Great Plains Black History Museum to learn about today’s third principle of Kwanzaa ujamaa and how to apply it to their own life.

“We can work together as one to make life situations for us better as a whole,” said Eric Ewing, Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum.

While this year’s 7 days of Kwanzaa is being held virtually, Ewing says it’s been more successful than ever before.

“In all actuality, we’ve reached a larger audience in this environment than we did face to face,” said Ewing.

Not just here in the heartland.

“Two families in the UK. We’ve reached people from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, California, Texas, New York, Maryland,” said Ewing.

Coast to coast and far beyond. While Ewing looks forward to next year and being able to celebrate in person, he says they’ll be integrating a virtual aspect from here on out.

“To serve more people and just to make more people aware of African American history, of the history of Kwanzaa and be a better service to everyone,” said Ewing.

There is a Kwanzaa exhibit at the museum. Groups of 8 people or smaller can make an appointment to go see it.

Each virtual celebration is held at 1 p.m. and has over 100 spots available for sign up. To sign up, just send an email to infogpbhm@gmail.com.

