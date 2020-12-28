Clay’s Morning Forecast - A quiet day before winter weather moves in Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start this morning, but sunshine will help us warm to near freezing by the afternoon. All eyes on Tuesday as our next winter storm moves in.

We’re expecting just a few clouds at times today with highs mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A little breezy out the door, but those winds will back off a bit by this evening as clouds increase.

Models show snow moving into the SW corner of our area shortly after midnight tonight, and spreading NE by Tuesday morning. It’s possible snow starts in the metro before sunrise, but the highest impacts are expected later in the day. The evening commute home will be impacted for sure.

This is a very complex system, and unfortunately, there’s still some disagreement in models on exactly where the heaviest band of snow sets up, where more wintry mix will fall, and where some areas may even see rain. Below is currently thinking based on all available data.

