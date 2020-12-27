Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday, December 29th due to an impending winter storm.

Precipitation, beginning as snow, looks to lift north into the WOWT viewing area around or after midnight Monday night. As this system continues to lift and more warm air is pumped in, the snow could transition into more of a wintry mix – especially along and south of I-80 – Tuesday afternoon. Finally, with cold air wrapping around, light snow will round out the event Wednesday morning.

Exact track of the storm will impact precipitation types and amounts (WOWT)

The exact track of this system will dictate the exact precipitation type we see, and for how long. A shift north would give us more rain/mix and less snow.

A northern track would give us more rain/mix and less snow (WOWT)

A southern route would keep us on the colder side of the system, dropping more heavy snow.

Southern route would drop more snow and less rain/mix (WOWT)

At this time, models are still disagreeing with the placement, but impacts are expected either way. Travel will be difficult across the Plains and Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday! Plan accordingly. Winds will also be gusting 30 to 35 mph.

As we continue to hash out the details on this First Alert Day, keep an eye on the forecast with the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

