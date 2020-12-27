Advertisement

Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday, December 29th due to an impending winter storm.

Precipitation, beginning as snow, looks to lift north into the WOWT viewing area around or after midnight Monday night. As this system continues to lift and more warm air is pumped in, the snow could transition into more of a wintry mix – especially along and south of I-80 – Tuesday afternoon. Finally, with cold air wrapping around, light snow will round out the event Wednesday morning.

Exact track of the storm will impact precipitation types and amounts
Exact track of the storm will impact precipitation types and amounts(WOWT)

The exact track of this system will dictate the exact precipitation type we see, and for how long. A shift north would give us more rain/mix and less snow.

A northern track would give us more rain/mix and less snow
A northern track would give us more rain/mix and less snow(WOWT)

A southern route would keep us on the colder side of the system, dropping more heavy snow.

Southern route would drop more snow and less rain/mix
Southern route would drop more snow and less rain/mix(WOWT)

At this time, models are still disagreeing with the placement, but impacts are expected either way. Travel will be difficult across the Plains and Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday! Plan accordingly. Winds will also be gusting 30 to 35 mph.

As we continue to hash out the details on this First Alert Day, keep an eye on the forecast with the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident near Hershey Wednesday morning.
Victims of Wednesday fatal crash near Hershey identified
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Fire erupts from gas line north of Oakland, NE
New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill
Local businesses report on their success this holiday season.
Some Omaha small businesses report success this holiday season despite pandemic

Latest News

Tuesday, December 29th is a First Alert Day
First Alert Day - Tuesday
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
“It’s not right:” Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather
Hour by hour forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Clouds increase Saturday night with gustier winds Sunday
Saturday, December 26th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast