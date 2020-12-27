Sunday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 67 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Most testing sites were closed on Christmas Day.

No new deaths were reported. The seven day average as of Sunday was 363 cases per day.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,303. The positivity rate for the week which ended Saturday was 26.7 percent, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests.

The rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1 percent.

The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March remains at 455.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69 percent occupancy, with 468 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 113 beds available.

A total of 30,562 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Things have been a little quiet on the twitter front but plenty busy for everyone around here. Here's some pictures of our residents getting their COVID vaccines! #unmc pic.twitter.com/r7A61w5E7q — UNMC Med-Peds (@UNMCmedpeds) December 26, 2020

