Sunday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 67 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Most testing sites were closed on Christmas Day.

No new deaths were reported. The seven day average as of Sunday was 363 cases per day.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,303. The positivity rate for the week which ended Saturday was 26.7 percent, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests.

The rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1 percent.

The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March remains at 455.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69 percent occupancy, with 468 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 113 beds available.

A total of 30,562 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 26 COVID-19 update
Dec. 25 COVID-19 update
Dec. 23 COVID-19 update
Dec. 22 COVID-19 update
Dec. 21 COVID-19 update
Dec. 20 COVID-19 update
Dec. 19 COVID-19 update
Dec. 18 COVID-19 update
Dec. 17 COVID-19 update
Dec. 16 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

