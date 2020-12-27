Advertisement

Music City Bowl canceled, Iowa’s season officially ends

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WOWT) - The 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, which was set to be played between Iowa and Missouri on Wednesday, 12/30/20, was canceled after an increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the Missouri football program.

The announcement was made one day after Iowa was finally able to return to practice after dealing with the virus themselves.

It ends Iowa’s season after they didn’t play the final game of the regular season due to coronavirus cases in the Michigan program.

The Hawkeyes released the following statement from head coach Kirk Ferentz:

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today. This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them.

This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.

Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans for their support throughout this season.”

