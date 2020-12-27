Metro area Boy Scouts pick up Christmas trees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Christmas now officially behind us, the Boy Scouts of America want to help pick up your Christmas trees.

Starting this weekend, scouts with troops across the metro are making their rounds to pick up trees.

They’re then taken to drop off sites to be recycled, given to the animals at the Henry Doorly Zoo or to the Wildlife Safari Park.

Scouts recommend removing all of your tree decorations and leaving them out on your curb without being wrapped for pick up.

Normally, several families of scouts will team up for the Christmas tree recycling pick up. However, with the current pandemic, families are staying separated.

“We are recommending that each family stays in their own car,” Bob Austin, a father of two Boy Scouts says. “The navigator is a chase car right behind instead of all being in the same cab so that we can keep people a little safe during the COVID. The other thing is, we weren’t able to interact with the animals this year, which is fine because of course, we don’t want the animals to get COVID as well.”

The Christmas tree recycling program is a service project for the scouts.

Pickups last a few hours a day on the weekends and it helps the troops learn about the importance of recycling the trees.

“Landfills pack trees in so tight so that oxygen can’t get in and help them decompose. So, they end up releasing methane which is a greenhouse gas,” Austin said. “So their mission is to keep all of those trees out of landfills and be mulched or used for fish habitats, or things like that, so we can be good stewards of our planet.”

If you would like to sign up to have your tree picked up by the Boy Scouts, just click here.

