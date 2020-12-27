Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Chance for a light wintry mix and gusty winds Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started on a chilly note, but thankfully temperatures weren’t nearly as frigid as Christmas morning. After a frosty start in the teens, temperatures warmed into the upper-30s and lower-40s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds were fairly light from the southeast, 5-10 mph.

Clouds increased overnight, with temperatures just dropping into the mid-20s.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, outside of a few periods of sunshine. While light snowfall should stay closer to the South Dakota border, we will hold the chance for a light wintry mix across the WOWT viewing area. Temperatures will warm into the mid-30s, with winds gusting from the NNW 30-35 mph by the afternoon hours. Monday will be chillier, but quiet, with morning lows in the teens and highs around 30°.

Winds pick up by Sunday afternoon (WOWT)

A winter storm will take aim at the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. Precipitation, beginning as snow, looks to lift north into the WOWT viewing area around or after midnight Monday night. As this system continues to lift and more warm air is pumped in, the snow could transition into more of a wintry mix – especially along and south of I-80 – Tuesday afternoon. Finally, with cold air wrapping around, light snow will round out the event Wednesday morning.

More on Tuesday’s First Alert Day can be found here.

Expect major travel impacts for this part of the country Tuesday into Wednesday of next week! We’ll start the New Year on a quieter but colder note.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

