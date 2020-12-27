Advertisement

Chiefs lock up top spot in AFC

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (WOWT) - It took a near-perfect Younghoe Koo to miss a game-tying field goal attempt to help the Chiefs hang on and beat the Atlanta Falcons 17 to 14 on Sunday.

At the end of the day, it was a win and that win secured the number one seed and the only first-round playoff bye in the AFC for Kansas City.

It was a game where the Chiefs didn’t get on the scoreboard until just before halftime and then had to go back and forth against an Atlanta team with nothing to lose.

In the end, they prevailed and sit in a good position as they will try to make a run at a second straight Super Bowl win.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game 27/35 throwing with 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Kelce set the single-season reception yards record for a tight end with 98 for the game, which put him at 1,467 for the season.

Kelce also became the first tight end to have two 100-catch seasons.

The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in the final week of the regular season.

