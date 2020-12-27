Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. He said two of those who were shot were teenagers.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

