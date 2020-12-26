Saturday Dec. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 511 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday including Friday’s numbers. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,236.

The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March remains at 455.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69 percent occupancy, with 472 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 64 percent rate with 120 beds available.

A total of 30,208 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

