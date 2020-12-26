Advertisement

Saturday Dec. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 511 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday including Friday’s numbers. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,236.

The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March remains at 455.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69 percent occupancy, with 472 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 64 percent rate with 120 beds available.

A total of 30,208 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccines: what we're learning

Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe? Can you get one if you've already had COVID? Will the vaccine change your DNA? Can pregnant women get them? Will they be effective on new COVID strains? We have been keeping track of your questions. Join us as two of our infectious diseases experts discuss those topics and more.

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Keeping yourself safe, keeps all of us safe. Don’t share your air. #WearAMask #Hellohumankindness Please follow the guidelines of your local health officer. You may also visit CDC website for more info.

Posted by CHI Health on Thursday, December 24, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 25 COVID-19 update
Dec. 23 COVID-19 update
Dec. 22 COVID-19 update
Dec. 21 COVID-19 update
Dec. 20 COVID-19 update
Dec. 19 COVID-19 update
Dec. 18 COVID-19 update
Dec. 17 COVID-19 update
Dec. 16 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident near Hershey Wednesday morning.
Victims of Wednesday fatal crash near Hershey identified
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Fire erupts from gas line north of Oakland, NE
New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill
Local businesses report on their success this holiday season.
Some Omaha small businesses report success this holiday season despite pandemic
Family of organ donor receives letters from 2 recipients for the holidays

Latest News

The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person...
Duke women end basketball season amid virus
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting