Nebraskans struggle as CARES Act unemployment funds expire

By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unemployed Nebraskans have had a chaotic week as CARES Act unemployment benefits have now expired.

People like gig workers and part-timers are not receiving those payments.

Heartland Workforce Solutions spoke with 6 News about the increase in needed assistance they expect next week.

Come Monday, employees at Heartland expect to see more people looking for help through the pandemic.

Executive Director Erin Porterfield said it has been a harsh week for those people struggling this year.

Porterfield knows families have had to scrap through the pandemic without jobs.

Now the expiration of those unemployment benefits will strain income for rent, child care, and other priorities.

This office has connected people to booming job markets like the trucking industry as of late and the state’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country -- hovering around 3 percent.

But more will be seeking help during the coming work week.

“We don’t want to have a line of people waiting outside in the cold and for folks experiencing health conditions. We’d like for them to have an appointment, which they can sign up for on our website,” Porterfield said.

This office has been limiting capacity.

It wants to be prepared to help the expected surge of people looking for a job next week.

People are looking for help and answers.

Heartland Workforce Solutions says it can only let people know who’s hiring and where to find good wages.

More information may be found at their website.

