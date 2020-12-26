Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Quiet and cool Saturday before higher wind gusts arrive Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday on a chilly note, but thankfully temperatures aren’t nearly as frigid as Christmas morning. After a frosty start in the teens, temperatures will warm into the upper-30s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the southeast, 5-10 mph.
Clouds increase overnight tonight, with temperatures just dropping into the low to mid-20s. Winds will be light and variable.
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, outside of a few periods of sunshine. While light snowfall should stay closer to the South Dakota border, a few flurries or sprinkles are possible here. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper-30s, but winds will gust 30-35 mph by the afternoon hours.
Monday will be chillier, but quiet, with morning lows in the teens and highs around 30°.
A winter storm will take aim at the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. There still is quite a bit of uncertainty on the exact track, and precipitation type. A northern track would allow more of the precipitation to fall as rain and/or sleet, cutting down on potential snowfall totals. A southern track would keep us on the warm side of the system, with most of the moisture falling as snow.
Either way, expect major travel impacts for this part of the country Tuesday into Wednesday of next week! We’ll start the New Year on a quieter but colder note.
