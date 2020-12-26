Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Quiet and cool Saturday before higher wind gusts arrive Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday on a chilly note, but thankfully temperatures aren’t nearly as frigid as Christmas morning. After a frosty start in the teens, temperatures will warm into the upper-30s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the southeast, 5-10 mph.

Clouds increase overnight tonight, with temperatures just dropping into the low to mid-20s. Winds will be light and variable.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, outside of a few periods of sunshine. While light snowfall should stay closer to the South Dakota border, a few flurries or sprinkles are possible here. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper-30s, but winds will gust 30-35 mph by the afternoon hours.

Sunday wind gusts (WOWT)

Monday will be chillier, but quiet, with morning lows in the teens and highs around 30°.

A winter storm will take aim at the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. There still is quite a bit of uncertainty on the exact track, and precipitation type. A northern track would allow more of the precipitation to fall as rain and/or sleet, cutting down on potential snowfall totals. A southern track would keep us on the warm side of the system, with most of the moisture falling as snow.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Either way, expect major travel impacts for this part of the country Tuesday into Wednesday of next week! We’ll start the New Year on a quieter but colder note.

