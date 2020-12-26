Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Omaha Burke’s Anna Caniglia

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anna Caniglia has a very bright diving career ahead of her that will include plenty of medals and records.

She’s only a sophomore at Omaha Burke High School, but she’s already on that path.

Caniglia recently broke the Burke pool record. She beat it by ten points in a meet where she felt like she underachieved from what she’s capable of.

“I just had like the first meet jitters, so I was all nervous and I didn’t perform my best, but it was still a good meet,” Caniglia said.

Her coach Kevin Hansen believes she can go very far in her career.

“She’s a sophomore, so there’s a lot more that’s going to happen with her. I mean, this could be Olympic type stuff, and she’s that good,” Hansen said.

Caniglia placed third at state as a freshman.

She told WOWT she’s working extremely hard on perfecting the harder dives with hopes of doing even better at state this year.

