Another second half spurt hurts the Huskers in an 80-69 loss to No. 19 Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What was a two-point game at halftime changed after Michigan put together a 10-0 run early in the second half on the way to an 80-69 win on Christmas. The Huskers fall 0-2 in the Big Ten, Michigan remains undefeated at 7-0 with a 2-0 Big Ten record.

Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 25 on 9-22 shooting, Dalano Banton had 17 and Trey McGowens added 15.

The Wolverines had a great final 20 minutes at Pinnacle Bank Arena shooting 57% including 5-10 from behind the arc. It was a 44 point half that helped the Wolverines pull away, while the Huskers did not move the ball like they have been this season. Nebraska averages 14 assists per game, in this game they only had six assists on baskets. This was Michigan’s first game since December 13th.

