Working through the holidays amid a pandemic

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may be the holidays, but emergencies and day to day operations that keep the community running smoothly, don’t have a day off.

So, neither do the people who manage those tasks and as thousands cozy up by the fire for a Christmas reprieve, thousands more are punching the clock.

Mail must be delivered. Patients need care and crime needs to be solved.

As such, Officer Phillip Anson will spend his Christmas holiday inside the confines of the Omaha Police Department.

Anson is one of the Omaha Police Department’s Public Information Officers, responsible for communicating pertinent information from his office, to citizens, among many other duties.

That’s exactly what he’ll be doing as holiday celebrations go on without him, but you won’t hear much disappointment on his end.

”There is always something rewarding when you do get those calls on Christmas or Thanksgiving or any holiday we’re working, to be able to go assist citizens in Omaha,” Anson said

Anson joins officer Leia Baez and plenty of others with the same attitude. Baez is Douglas County’s Public Information Officer and she’s not just on call for Christmas, but every day.

”Whether it be how many COVID-19 cases are in Douglas County or where the Cares Act funding is going - we have been working around the clock to provide that information to the community because we work for them,” Baez said.

Like waste management workers, airport personnel, and snow plowers, Baez and Officer Anson are in charge of serving the public - and often at the height of stressful and inconvenient situations.

They also acknowledge a pandemic doesn’t make matters any easier.

Anson says COVID has been the department’s biggest challenge of 2020. ”You’ll see all officers on the streets doing uniform patrols wearing masks. But there’s still a challenge trying to keep our 6-foot distance between people because there are instances when we can’t always do that.”

For Baez, it’s been the same. Sending out daily updates on the number of staff or inmates at Douglas County Corrections with the virus or sharing the agenda for the county’s board of commissioners - her role is a revolving door of ever-changing communication.

Still, through the ups and downs of a wild year, both said this was still one of immense gratitude and appreciation.

“As long as the news doesn’t stop, neither does my job. I have to be available and I’m grateful to have a career that I love and enjoy” said Baez.

“Sometimes we get little notes of appreciation or just a thank you and it means a lot to the officers,” Anson said.

Thursday morning, one of those notes came in bright and early from the day before from a resident.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help. There will always be somebody here for the public 24/7,” said Officer Anson.

