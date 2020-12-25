OPD to crack down on drunk drivers amid the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every holiday season people want to look out for drunk drivers on the road. With today and new year’s coming up, people will be consuming a lot of alcohol at bars and maybe even more at home because of the pandemic.

Today many people are celebrating Christmas and soon New Year’s Eve. But Omaha Police will be making sure you aren’t taking the fun out on the roads.

Sgt. Doug Klein, with the Omaha Police Department, said, “With the holidays going on, officers are actively patrolling.”

Thanks to some help, the OPD will have extra sets of eyes when looking for drunk drivers.

“The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety gave us grant money so we can bring officers in overtime to assist especially during holidays when it’s busy,” said Klein.

But for the year 2020, they’ve seen a 10 percent decrease in DUI arrests compared to last year. Sergeant Klein says he can’t exactly pinpoint why that is but thinks their educational programs against drunk driving and other factors could’ve helped.

“We had a good two months shutdown where the bars were closed. From what we could tell ride share, uber, lift, there’s been an uptick in using that,” said Klein.

But that doesn’t mean officers will let up on looking for drunk drivers in a time where drinking is more frequent.

Sergeant Klein says you can help get drunk drivers off the road and keep others safe.

“If they see someone who they think is a drunk driver, call 911, give us a description of the vehicle, where they’re at, which direction they’re going so we can get a cruiser in the area and hopefully stop them and check them out,” said Klein.

If you or a loved one needs a ride after some holiday drinking, be sure to contact a transportation service.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.