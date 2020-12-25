Mass for Shut-ins gets makeover, hopes to reach many this holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people are not able to attend Christmas mass this year because of the pandemic. Here on 6 News, we are air Mass for Shut-Ins and the program is debuting a fresh, new look.

It’s a behind the scenes look at the filming of Mass for Shut-Ins. The religious program has been on air since 1964. And this Christmas, the set is getting a make-over.

“We are very excited about it. It’s been in the works for about two years. We had our club ask about getting a new look to the mass for shut-ins set,” said Cooper.

Kevin Cooper is with Serra Club of Omaha and is the coordinator of the program. He’s hoping the virtual Christmas mass reaches even more people this year — as many cannot attend in person.

“We hope that they open their hearts and enjoy the mass even more. I mean the celebration of the mass is something that’s always important, especially the mass for shut-ins for people since 1964 have not been able to go to mass for various reasons and thankfully we had the mass already in operation on WOWT when the pandemic began,” said Cooper.

The archbishop of Omaha, George Lucas is the celebrant of Christmas mass.

He says this time last year none of us could’ve imagined we’d be in the midst of a global pandemic.

“I think we are all realizing it’s a different year from what we’ve been used to in the past. Of course, a part of the Christmas mystery is that God comes to be with us. And he comes to us not because we have everything all straightened out and because we’re perfect, but because we need a savior. And I think this year perhaps we’re realizing that more than ever in some real practical ways,” said Lucas.

Many in the community are hurting because of the pandemic.

The archbishop is hoping Christmas Mass For Shut-Ins lifts the spirits of those who could be suffering.

“I think perhaps the greatest need we see is the need to be connected. So many of us are suffering from isolation – those who are sick, older people perhaps. This Christmas we can’t all get together with our extended big families like we’re used to doing and so that’s going to be hard I believe for a number of people. We have to make sure we are paying attention to them and their need and we reach out and be in touch,” said Lucas.

Although the set is new, the message remains the same. The archbishop is encouraging us to reach out and help those who might not be as fortunate this holiday season.

“We want to take note of those in our community who are hungry or perhaps don’t have a decent place to live and make sure that we share what we have been blessed with, with those who are in need,” said Lucas.

