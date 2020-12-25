David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and cool for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with lows falling close to zero around the metro this morning. Thankfully plenty of sunshine has helped to warm us up a bit today. Temperatures climbing into the mid 30s this afternoon, with a few places close to 40. It will turn chillier again this evening, dropping back into the 20s after sunset. A few clouds will move in overnight, but conditions stay quiet into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid teens, not quite as cold as last night.

After another chilly start Saturday, we should see a better warm up by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should top out in the upper 30s to near 40 around the area with more melting snow. More clouds will roll in on Sunday, but a south wind should help to continue to push our temperatures upward, with highs around 40 degrees.

Colder air begins to arrive on Monday, dropping us back into the low 30s. This ahead of a potentially significant winter storm. That storm begins to take shape on Tuesday, with snow breaking out during the morning hours near and north of I-80. Closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders may see more of a wintry mix as warmer tries to push into the storm.

There is still significant uncertainty in regards to the ultimate track of the storm system. If it takes a more southern track, say closer to Kansas City, that would lead to potentially significant snow amounts in the Omaha region. If it tracks closer to the metro, that would bring in warmer air and lead to more rain rather than snow. In either event, significant travel impacts are expected across the region Tuesday into Wednesday, so stay tuned for forecast updates as we iron out the details.

