COVID ICU nurses continue battle on Christmas Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frontline workers across the country continue to battle COVID-19 on this Christmas Eve; including right here in the Metro.

“It’s not the normal Christmas obviously, we can’t have family members coming up, usually this is when we’re most busiest with visitors and all that stuff, and we still see none,” said Taylor Colton, a nurse on one of Nebraska Medicine’s longest standing COVID ICU’s. “It makes me a little sad,” said Colton. “It makes me very sad for the patients because I know this is never how they imagined they’d be spending Christmas.”

Adding more sadness on top of already, so much. “There’s been few, quite a few patients that have passed, and that I’ve been there with them, when they can’t have family there with them, and I’ve held their hand as they’ve passed. Those will always stick with me,” said Colton, noting it’s difficult to explain even to those closest.

“Our loved ones can never truly understand because they’re not here with us everyday seeing what we’re seeing,” said Colton, noting they turn to one another; taking every chance they have to check in. “When we’re sitting down, when we have those few moments we’re taking that time to kind of vent to one another or even reach out after the shift is over.”

Showing the same dedication and determination the world’s witnessed as they’ve fought hard against this pandemic. “If somebody had a tough shift we always followup with one another to see how they’re doing the next day, or later that evening when they get home,” said Colton.

Ane when she gets home for her shift on Christmas Eve, Colton will soon turn around and do it all over again on Christmas Day; grateful the end of this pandemic is near. “I can just feel the hope that people have, that I have now that we have a vaccine,” said Colton. “It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel.”

