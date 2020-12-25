Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A bit warmer for Christmas Day

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very cold start will be followed by a slightly warmer afternoon.

We’re seeing lots of single digits on the map to start the day, but winds have backed off quite a bit. That means wind chills aren’t nearly as bad as they were yesterday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and also some SW winds that will help us warm up a bit more. Highs will warm towards the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll hold steady over the weekend, but take another temperature dive by next week. Of course, many of you have probably seen something related to a winter storm potential next week.

We’re watching Tuesday and Wednesday closely for that system. We’ve declared Tuesday (the 29th) a First Alert Day for the chance of wintry mix that could be impactful to our area.

