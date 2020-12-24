Advertisement

Victims of Wednesday fatal crash near Hershey identified

Fatal accident near Hershey Wednesday morning.
Fatal accident near Hershey Wednesday morning.
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people including a child who died as a result of a car accident on I-80 Wednesday have been identified by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25 and Alexa Navarro, 4, of Westminster, CO were the victims of a fatal accident near mile marker 167.

Two passengers, including a three-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the accident. Bautista was the mother of all three children.

The NSP reported Edgar Navarro was driving eastbound on I-80 at about 10:41 a.m. when winter weather conditions caused the vehicle to cross the median and collide with a westbound semi.

Edgar was the father of all three children.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
Nebraska further rolling back COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
This semi was involved in a fatal crash that left three dead near North Platte on Wednesday,...
Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte
First Alert Day
Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow, strong wind and falling temps.
Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 20.
3 arrested in connection to homicide near 58th and Ames

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Bitter cold tonight, warming for Friday
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Fire erupts from gas line north of Oakland, NE
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Thursday Dec. 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 387 new cases, 5 deaths