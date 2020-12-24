Advertisement

Thursday Dec. 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 387 new cases, 5 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The average number of cases reported over the last 7 days is about 364.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 50,725.

Three women over the age of 75 and two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s, have passed away. The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March is now 460.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76 percent occupancy, with 376 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 111 beds available.

A total of 28,790 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, DCHD reported the seven-day positivity rate at 29.1%, up from 28.5% the week prior.

COVID-19 Vaccines: what we're learning

Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe? Can you get one if you've already had COVID? Will the vaccine change your DNA? Can pregnant women get them? Will they be effective on new COVID strains? We have been keeping track of your questions. Join us as two of our infectious diseases experts discuss those topics and more.

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Keeping yourself safe, keeps all of us safe. Don’t share your air. #WearAMask #Hellohumankindness Please follow the guidelines of your local health officer. You may also visit CDC website for more info.

Posted by CHI Health on Thursday, December 24, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 23 COVID-19 update
Dec. 22 COVID-19 update
Dec. 21 COVID-19 update
Dec. 20 COVID-19 update
Dec. 19 COVID-19 update
Dec. 18 COVID-19 update
Dec. 17 COVID-19 update
Dec. 16 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
Nebraska further rolling back COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
First Alert Day
Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow, strong wind and falling temps.
This semi was involved in a fatal crash that left three dead near North Platte on Wednesday,...
Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte
Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 20.
3 arrested in connection to homicide near 58th and Ames

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The CDC says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with...
CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand