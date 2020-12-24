Regulators: Oil, gas industry didn’t cause Kansas earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas regulatory agency has determined that the oil and gas industry wasn’t to blame for a recent spate of Wichita earthquakes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Corporation Commission looked at wastewater injection wells located within 6 miles of the epicenters of the 15 earthquakes that rattled Wichita in the past month and found that none had recent volume increase.

The agency also found that no new wells were “recently completed within the area.”

The largest in the series of earthquakes was a 3.7 magnitude on Saturday, when the KGS reported five earthquakes.

