Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
Nebraska further rolling back COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
This semi was involved in a fatal crash that left three dead near North Platte on Wednesday,...
Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte
First Alert Day
Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow, strong wind and falling temps.
Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 20.
3 arrested in connection to homicide near 58th and Ames

Latest News

Bitter cold tonight, warming for Friday
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A special gift delivered on this Christmas Eve to a deserving veteran. It’s a thank you for...
Council Bluffs WWII Vet awarded French medal for X-Mas
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe