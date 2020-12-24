New Omaha business owner stuck with hefty car rental bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the pandemic, the future is looking brighter for a small business that recently opened in Omaha. But just before Christmas an unexpected bill, cast a cloud over the owner’s finances.

A fondness for collectibles led Heidi Koory and her boyfriend to open the shop this month named for a priceless childhood saying.

“Olive juice, so it looks like I said ‘I love you,’ ” she said.

The store came about during the pandemic; left without work, the pair worked instead to build inventory.

“When COVID hit, we were laid off, we didn’t work we just looked and collected more stuff.”

But she never bargained on a $700 rental car bill.

“How am I going to pay for this? I just can’t pull money out of the air for a bill I wasn’t expecting and shouldn’t have to pay for,” she said.

Her 2017 Hyundai in for lengthy warranty work twice last summer.

“They’re supposed to cover my rental car fees,” she said. “I’ve never paid for a rental car and I wasn’t expecting to get the bill for a rental car.”

But four months since the Service Enterprise sent her bills for an outstanding balance totaling $700.

And it’s not just about getting this unexpected bill paid. Koory is also concerned about the financial ramifications moving forward. What if this bill dispute shows up on her credit down the road?

6 News sent an email to the car manufacturers’ corporate communications, and received an email back from Hyundai offering full reimbursement of the rental bill. The email said the dealers were interested in satisfying customers, so it would be handled appropriately.

“It takes a lot off my plate with Christmas being three days away, absolutely,” Koory said. “That’s one less bill I’m going to have to worry about.”

It also gives the tight budget for her new shop more juice.

Hyundai didn’t say why the rental car payment hadn’t been paid or whether other customers got the same notice of a balance due; but the dealership handling the warranty work has since been sold, and the former owner also promised that Koory wouldn’t be stuck with the bill.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.