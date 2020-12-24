Advertisement

Kansas should drop local control of COVID-19 rules, governor says

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's testing strategy.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas should stop giving local officials the final say over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic because experience has shown “a patchwork approach” does not work.

Kelly made the comments Wednesday during an Associated Press interview a day after she and her top public health administrator argued that Kansas is now controlling the spread of COVID-19, despite high case numbers.

The Republican-controlled Legislature already has committed to considering changes in emergency management laws after opening its annual 90-day session Jan. 11. Top Republican lawmakers earlier this year forced Kelly, a Democrat, to accept local control over mask rules and restrictions on businesses.

