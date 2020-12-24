In front of fans No. 13 Creighton digs deep to beat No. 22 Xavier 66-61

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was almost a case of Déjà vu for the Bluejays, in the final ten seconds Creighton turned the ball over up three against Xavier. Adam Kunkel who hit a game-winner at the horn Sunday had a look to tie it, his shot was on line but long, it bounced off the back of the rim leading to a foul and a couple Creighton free throws sealing a 66-61 win.

This was a game featuring two teams inside the top 25, Creighton ranked 13th, Xavier 22nd. The Musketeers came in undefeated, their run of eight straight wins comes to a close.

It was a very entertaining game for the 18 hundred fans who were able to see it in person, In the first game this year Creighton had fans for a home game and the program hopes to do it again in the new year. Greg McDermott said the team fed off the energy playing its sixth game in 16 days.

Denzel Mahoney and Antwann Jones led the Jays with 13 apiece. It was another off day at the arc only hitting 8 of 28 at the 3-point line.

“It’s two games in a row -- last game Marcus (Zegarowski) and Denzel struggled to shoot the ball, and today Marcus and Mitch (Ballock) struggled to shoot the ball, and in the past we haven’t been able to figure out ways to win when that happened,” McDermott said.

Next week’s game against Georgetown has been moved to February, which means the players will be able to go home and celebrate Christmas with their families. Mahoney hasn’t seen his family since the spring. A well-deserved break for the Jays after digging deep to hold a high scoring Xavier team to just 61 points.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.