Fire erupts from gas line north of Oakland, NE

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A large fire erupted from a gas line north of Oakland on Thursday, drawing area first responders to the scene.

Northern Natural Gas is working to shut off the fuel to the fire. There were no reported injuries and the company said they are not planning any road closures or evacuations as the fire is in a remote area.

The fire began around 3:45 p.m. The cause is not yet known but there is no threat to the public.

Flames could be seen for miles while smoke from the fire was visible on satellite and radar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

