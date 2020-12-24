Effort to recall Lincoln mayor and council members fails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LNK Recall failed to get enough signatures to recall the Lincoln mayor and four city council members.

Samuel Lyon with LNK Recall said they were thousands of signatures away from the amount they needed to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and hundreds away for each city council member. The exact number of signatures for each recall won’t be made public, since organizers won’t be turning in the petitions to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office.

The recall effort was for these council members:

NE District 1 James Michael Bowers

SE District 2 Richard Meginnis

SW District 3 Jane Raybould

NW District 4 Tammy Ward

Lyon said they won’t be turning the petitions in because the number of required signatures fell short. The deadline to turn in signatures was December 23. Lyon said he believed they could have got enough signatures if they had more time.

Lyon said they started this effort because they believe these city leaders have been ignoring citizen opposition and comments on multiple issues.

LNK Recall had 30 days to gather the thousands of signatures required for it to go to the next step. They would have to get enough to represent 35 percent of the total votes cast for each office in the last general election.

Mayor Gaylor Baird issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon on the recall effort.

“My focus and priority are bringing an end to this pandemic. I will continue to work collaboratively with our community to keep people safe, distribute the vaccine, and execute our economic recovery strategy. I invite all those experiencing the stress of this most difficult moment in our lifetimes to join in our collective effort. The most successful path forward is one we walk together.”

Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers made remarks about the failed attempt to recall him, other city council members, and mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird.

“I promised voters that I’d fight for Northeast Lincoln. That means keeping them safe, and supporting the mask mandate. Over a year ago, voters put their trust in me as their elected City Councilman. The voters know I will keep fighting for them, and I’m grateful they rejected this petty, partisan petition to remove me from office. It’s been an honor to serve my community. I will keep working night and day to keep families safe, to make sure Northeast Lincoln gets a fair deal from the city, and to keep Lincoln a great place to raise a family. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

