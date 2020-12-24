David’s Evening Forecast - Bitter cold tonight, warming for Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an incredibly windy and snowy Wednesday, sunshine greeted us this afternoon. Despite the sun, the snow covered ground and a north breeze has prevented us from warming much today, with highs only in the mid tens around the metro. That north breeze also resulting in wind chills that have been stuck in the single digits above and below zero all afternoon. Thankfully winds will be lighter tonight so the wind chill will not be as brutal, but it will still be very cold! Expect temperatures to dip back into the single digits by 10pm, with overnight lows between 3 and 6 degrees around the metro.

Thanks to the cold air, we should wake up to a white Christmas tomorrow! However it will be bitterly cold for anyone venturing out early in the morning. On the bright side we will see a bit of warming by Friday afternoon. Temperatures should climb back into the 20s by Noon, with highs topping out in the mid and upper 30s. Expect to see some melting and sloppy streets for the second half of the day. Friday night will be cold once again with lows in the teens. A few more clouds are expected on Saturday, but it will still be relatively mild with highs in the low 40s. Quiet and cool weather will continue on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Another significant winter storm is taking shape for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Right now the energy that will help form this storm is over the Pacific Ocean, near the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, so there is still a lot of room for error in the forecast data. As it stands now, we do anticipate a storm system developing on Tuesday, bringing rain, sleet, ice and snow to the Plains and Midwest. Locally, I expect a mix of rain, sleet and snow. This storm appears it will be strong enough to produce significant amounts of snow, but the exact track of the storm will determine where that snow falls. A farther north track would mean more rain for the metro, a farther south track would mean more snow. Stay tuned through the weekend as we track this storm system and refine the forecast.

