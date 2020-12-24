Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Bitterly cold wind chills through the day

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the single digits and teens out the door with wind chills below zero.

Wind chills
Falling snow has pushed east of the area, but the cold remains in place. Unfortunately, the wind is making a cold situation worse, and won’t settle down too much today. Gusts between 25 - 30mph are generating wind chills of -5 to -20 this morning, and will only climb to a few degrees above zero by this afternoon. Actual air temperatures will reach the upper teens where snow is on the ground. In areas that don’t have much snow might climb into the lower 20s.

A cold Christmas morning is expected as lows will fall back into the single digits tonight. We’ll warm a bit more by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

We’re keeping a very close watch on a storm system moving into the Midwest between Tuesday and Thursday of next week. This could be our next snow maker. So be sure to stay tuned to future forecasts.

