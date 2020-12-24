Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation donates $500,000 to families facing eviction

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Beyonce is celebrating Christmas by donating half a million dollars to people facing evictions.

The BeyGOOD Foundation will give $5,000 to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

An online application process opens Jan. 7 before the housing moratorium is set to expire.

A total of 100 recipients will be selected, with grants set to be disbursed in late January.

The superstar’s foundation has already given $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

