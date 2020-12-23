Advertisement

Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY brings snow, strong wind and falling temps.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Day as cold air, strong wind and blowing snow are set to move into the area later this morning. Road conditions and visibility will make travel difficult at times today as the snow and strong wind move through. There are several aspects to this storm that I’ll break down here.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)

Temperature & Wind Chill: After a high near 50 very early this morning, temperatures will plummet heading into the afternoon. We’ll very easily drop into the upper teens by 6pm this evening. With the strong wind expected, wind chills will be a factor all day as well. Wind chills will drop into the single digits below zero by sunset and continue to fall.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wednesday Wind Chills
Wednesday Wind Chills(WOWT)

Wind Gusts: After 6am this morning, strong northwest wind gusts will start to increase and do so quickly. Gusts up to 45-55 mph are likely later this morning and into the afternoon. This will cause any falling snow to blow around and drop visibility to near zero at times, especially north and northwest of the metro.

Wednesday Gusts
Wednesday Gusts(WOWT)

Snowfall: Snow will move in from west to east during the morning with impacts to the metro area after 8am and after the morning drive. It will be fairly light in most of the area through the morning area before picking up some in the afternoon. While totals will be near 1″ in the metro area, it will be tough to measure as wind gusts to 50 mph will blow in around. That wind will also cause visibility to drop near zero at times while it is falling. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings are in place through the day to account for blowing snow dropping visibility and deteriorating road conditions at times. Snow should be done in the area by 7pm tonight.

Wednesday Snow
Wednesday Snow(WOWT)
WWA
WWA(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies
Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened...
2 arrested in connection to Omaha homicide after teen’s body found in Wyoming
Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday until 9pm
Today is a First Alert Day: Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings In Effect

Latest News

Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday until 9pm
Today is a First Alert Day: Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings In Effect
Rusty's First Alert Forecast
Staying mild and windy this evening, powerful winter blast Wednesday
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Staying mild and windy this evening, powerful winter blast Wednesday