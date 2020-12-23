Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY brings snow, strong wind and falling temps.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Day as cold air, strong wind and blowing snow are set to move into the area later this morning. Road conditions and visibility will make travel difficult at times today as the snow and strong wind move through. There are several aspects to this storm that I’ll break down here.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

Temperature & Wind Chill: After a high near 50 very early this morning, temperatures will plummet heading into the afternoon. We’ll very easily drop into the upper teens by 6pm this evening. With the strong wind expected, wind chills will be a factor all day as well. Wind chills will drop into the single digits below zero by sunset and continue to fall.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Wind Chills (WOWT)

Wind Gusts: After 6am this morning, strong northwest wind gusts will start to increase and do so quickly. Gusts up to 45-55 mph are likely later this morning and into the afternoon. This will cause any falling snow to blow around and drop visibility to near zero at times, especially north and northwest of the metro.

Wednesday Gusts (WOWT)

Snowfall: Snow will move in from west to east during the morning with impacts to the metro area after 8am and after the morning drive. It will be fairly light in most of the area through the morning area before picking up some in the afternoon. While totals will be near 1″ in the metro area, it will be tough to measure as wind gusts to 50 mph will blow in around. That wind will also cause visibility to drop near zero at times while it is falling. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings are in place through the day to account for blowing snow dropping visibility and deteriorating road conditions at times. Snow should be done in the area by 7pm tonight.

Wednesday Snow (WOWT)

WWA (WOWT)

