Wednesday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 417 new cases, 15 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The average number of cases reported over the last 7 days is about 360.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 50,338.

Nine men ranging in age from their early 50s to 90, and six women ranging from 60s to over 80 have passed away. The total number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic in March is now 455.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76 percent occupancy, with 376 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 111 beds available.

A total of 28,098 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, DCHD reported the seven-day positivity rate at 29.1%, up from 28.5% the week prior.

NDCS staff members test positive

Nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff members are currently isolating at home and are employed by these locations: Omaha Correctional Center (2), Nebraska State Penitentiary (2), Lincoln Correctional Center (2), Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (1), Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (1) and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1).

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 448.

An Omaha couple had a small gathering in their home. No one felt sick, but someone was. See how they're left with the lingering effects of COVID-19 and why they want to share their story. Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

CHI Health Infectious Diseases experts, Dr. Quimby and Dr. Vivekenandan, talk to us about how safe the COVID-19 vaccine... Posted by CHI Health on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

