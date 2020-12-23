Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A winter storm caused blizzard conditions in various parts of Nebraska on Wednesday, causing a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte that left three people dead.

According to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol, several law-enforcement agencies responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and a GMC Yukon at about 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 167 on eastbound I-80. The driver, a man, and two passengers — one woman and one child — were found dead at the scene, the report states. Two other children were transported to Great Plains Health hospital in North Platte “with serious injuries.”

The crash left the interstate closed for about three hours, the NSP release states.

As the storm continues to move across the state, the blizzard/winds/snow are affecting travel between Omaha and Lincoln.



I-80 is CLOSED westbound at mile marker 420 because of a crash. Travel is not advised at this time. pic.twitter.com/pMY3nIC97r — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 23, 2020

“Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound Yukon lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. It was then struck by the westbound semi,” the release states.

As of 5 p.m., troopers had responded to more than 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and had assisted approximately 100 motorists, according to the release.

About this same time, NSP was asking westbound I-80 drivers to exit at mile marker 420 southwest of Ashland.

ALL westbound vehicles must exit at MM 420.



Very limited visibility at this time. #NSPomaha pic.twitter.com/afvr3oUsgl — NSP Capt. Sutter 🇺🇸 (@NSP_CaptSutter) December 23, 2020

Roads were also treacherous in northwest Iowa on Wednesday.

Much of Northwest Iowa road conditions are listed as “Travel Not Advised”. If you are in this area, please try and stay off the roads until this storm passes.



Check the Iowa 511 app or https://t.co/snjL2h7lb6 for updates. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/AG2WtM3PnQ — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) December 23, 2020

