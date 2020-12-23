Advertisement

Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A winter storm caused blizzard conditions in various parts of Nebraska on Wednesday, causing a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte that left three people dead.

According to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol, several law-enforcement agencies responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and a GMC Yukon at about 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 167 on eastbound I-80. The driver, a man, and two passengers — one woman and one child — were found dead at the scene, the report states. Two other children were transported to Great Plains Health hospital in North Platte “with serious injuries.”

The crash left the interstate closed for about three hours, the NSP release states.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound Yukon lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. It was then struck by the westbound semi,” the release states.

As of 5 p.m., troopers had responded to more than 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and had assisted approximately 100 motorists, according to the release.

About this same time, NSP was asking westbound I-80 drivers to exit at mile marker 420 southwest of Ashland.

Roads were also treacherous in northwest Iowa on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

