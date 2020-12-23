Huskers lose another second-half lead at Wisconsin, Badgers win 67-53

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A familiar script for the Huskers at ninth-ranked Wisconsin, for the sixth time in eight games Nebraska led after the second half under 16 minute timeout. Again though Big Red did not finish strong, allowing Wisconsin to go on a 15-0 run. The Badgers won 67-53.

The first half was pretty good, Nebraska only gave up 25 points which is a season-best, one point better than their previous best performance against Doane. Wisconsin missed 15 of its first 16 shots and went almost eight minutes without a bucket.

“To go on the road against the No. 9 team in the country and hold them to 40% shooting after what they did in their last game against Louisville was something we can build on,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

The Badgers beat a ranked Louisville team by 37.

Dalano Banton led Nebraska with 15 points, Teddy Allen who picked three quick fouls and only played 25 minutes scored 11.

The Huskers are now 4-4 overall with a ranked Michigan team coming to Lincoln on Christmas. That game will start at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.