Some fans able to return to Creighton basketball games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some fans are able to start attending Creighton men’s basketball games beginning today at their game against Xavier.

The move to return fans to the stadium was made by the Douglas County Health Department and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, according to a release.

Only up to 10% capacity will be aloud and limited tickets will be available on a game-by-game basis for season ticket holders.

All fans must wear face coverings and maintain social distance.

Additional protocols that will be implemented:

Fans will be subject to temperature checks at all venue entrances, and anyone registering 99.9 degrees or higher will be denied admission.

All seats will be reserved, and all tickets will be digital and scanned with limited employee-to-fan contact. Fans will be required to sit in their assigned locations to aid contact-tracing requirements as needed.

MECA’s clear-bag policy will be in effect, and staff will check bags upon entry.

Fans will be expected to limit their movement in and around CHI Health Center to reduce congestion.

Concession stands will not accept cash; debit and credit cards as well as NFC mobile payments will be accepted.

Fans will be required to consume food and drink only in their seats, at which time fans can remove their masks. Masks may only be removed when actively eating or drinking, and fans must refrain from cheering while unmasked.

Spectators will not be allowed on the playing floor, courtside, or at event-level in any way at any time.

Fans are expected to practice physical distancing when exiting the arena.

We are starting to see a few fans show up for the Creighton game this afternoon. There are a lot of protocols in place. Fans tell me they are excited to be back! @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/VlkpZtRTAO — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) December 23, 2020

